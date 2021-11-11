Region 10 Chairman flags $364M contract awarded to new company

Kaieteur News – Region 10 elected officials, some stakeholders and residents have been vocal about the awarding of a $364M contract to an ‘overnight’ construction company, identified as Statement Investment Inc. Representatives of the contract that were present to sign, were well known Linden socialite Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major who was recently appointed Chairman of the Guyana Tourism Authority and co-owner of Hits and Jams Entertainment, Rawl Ferguson.

In a statement, Regional Chairman Deron Adams flagged the awarding of the contract, which was done at the level of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board. It was reported that four companies submitted bids for the contract. He said the Regional Democratic Council’s Public Works Committee will be closely monitoring this project, given it was awarded to a new contractor. “The Council pledges to continue to monitor these projects and hold these new contractors, the various Ministries and the Regional Executive Officer Dwight John, accountable for the efficient and effective delivery of quality work on this and all other development projects funded by the taxes paid by its constituents and all Guyanese.” Adams had also expressed his disappointed that the contract was signed without his notification, as an elected official of the region.

In his statement, he also pointed out the project was conceptualised in 2017 but because of logistical issues, an award was never done. Instead, the funds budgeted were used to construct the Christianburg Primary School. “The Regional Democratic Council again takes note of the manner in which these developmental projects are being addressed, with scant regard being paid to the elected representatives of the people of Region 10,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, a contractor who wished to remain anonymous, said that the awarding of such a large contract to ‘party affiliates’ of the current government, shows corruption in the tendering system. “It is like all you have to do is be a member of the party and you will get things, even if it is not within your portfolio and it is totally unfair to seasoned contractors. These people does be proudly walking around telling people you have to join the party to get things and as you can see, everybody is jumping fence, because it now becomes a bread and butter issue,”

The $364 million contract signing was facilitated by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development. The facility will house up to 800 students.

Minister Nigel Dharamlall said initiatives such as these are critical within the region, as it paves the way for development. “This area is very important in the development scope of our country because of its magnitude and because of its potential,” he noted.

He said the contract is expected to be completed within 20 months, and will be able to open its doors to the students of the community in 2024. Minister Dharamlall urged the contractor to utilise