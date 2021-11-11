NSC shoots support to GABF for FIBA AmeriCup 3X3 teams

Kaieteur News – The National Sports Commission (NSC) yesterday supported the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) with $875,000 towards sending male and female team to the FIBA AmeriCup 3X3 tournament, November 12 – 14 in Miami, Florida.

Set for Bayfront Park, Guyana’s Male team is drawn in Group C of the qualifying round alongside St Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago, while the Women’s side will have to face Guatemala, Jamaica, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. The teams will wing out today.

According to Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, the NSC is committed to “raising the attitude, altitude and aptitude of sports in Guyana.”

Ninvalle reasoned that the support is in keeping with the NSC, Ministry of Sport and the Government of Guyana’s mandate to ensure that every national team and National federation is assisted in their quest to compete both locally and Internationally.

“Over the last six months, we’ve extended assistance to several sport disciplines. It is the belief of the Government of Guyana that we need to keep injecting this sort of support and that is what we will be doing, even though sometimes, coming down to this part of the year, finances are not so readily available, we thought it’s appropriate to dig deep in order to help the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation,” Ninvalle said.

Basketball is listed as one of the ‘core sports’ by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport. “We expect them to do well and we hope that come next year, we can assist in a much more robust way,” the Director of Sport added.

Michael Singh, President of the GABF, lauded the NSC for their continued support, while reminding of their tangible assistance in April when Guyana competed at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Pre-Qualifiers in El Salvador.

“These two players over a period of time, have been assisting basketball tremendously at various levels. It basically shows the level of financial injection the Government is capable of doing,” Singh said.

Guyana’s Male team will come from Ryan Stephney, Tyron Hamid, Travis Burnett, and Timothy Thompson. Spain-based professional Joy Adams will lead Jada Mohan, Kesann Charles and Tamara Hunter into action.

The Men’s team will bounce into action on November 13 against Trinidad and Tobago from 11:25hrs, followed by St Lucia at 12:15hrs on the same day. If successful, Guyana will then move on to face Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the tournament’s main draw.

Meanwhile, the Women’s team will play tomorrow against Trinidad and Tobago from 10:15hrs, followed by Jamaica at 11:40hrs and Guatemala at 13:05hrs. The Guyanese women will be hoping to join Brazil and Dominican Republic in Group D of the main draw.