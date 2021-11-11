No major works for sea defence in Georgetown

Kaieteur News – With just a meagre $5 billion allocated for Sea Defence works this year, the Sea and River Defence Department of the Ministry of Public Works has been relentlessly working to boost the country’s porous coastal barriers to prevent flooding, in light of Climate Change and environmental factors.

The Chief Sea and River Defence Officer (S&RDO) at the Ministry of Works, Mr. Kevin Samad, who bears the weight of ensuring the coastlines are intact, on Wednesday related that this year his Budget stands at some $5.49 billion, one billion less than last year’s $6.2 billion.

But even with Climate Change Reports pointing to the importance of improved sea defences, particularly in the Capital City, there are no major works scheduled for this zone in 2021.

In fact, the Sea Defence Department has streamlined its funds to other parts of the country, in need of attention.

According to Samad “We still have works ongoing more to the western side in areas like Belvedere/ Bygeval and Minella. Work is also ongoing at Better Hope on the Essequibo Coast, Zeelandia, Wakenaam, Cane Garden at Leguan, Zeelugt on the East Bank of Essequibo and Glasgow, Berbice River. We also have works winding down at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.”

When it comes to the Capital City, the Chief S&RDO explained that although the ministry understands the importance of upgrading the sea defences in Georgetown, the present budget does not include any plans to bolster same. In fact, he said that the government is currently seeking finances to develop same.

According to him, an International Consultant, Mott MacDonald a UK based group, had conducted a study with funding through a United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF) grant.

He explained: “They had done feasibility studies on the entire Georgetown Sea Defence and they did designs to upgrade the entire stretch of Sea Defence from Kingston to Ogle, so we actually have designs already.”

Given that the UKCIF funding only permitted the Consultancy aspect of the proposed reinforcement of the coastlines in Georgetown, Government will be seeking financing mechanisms, he said.

In a recent Climate Change Report, it was noted that Georgetown, Guyana is highly likely to be underwater by 2030. Although experts have advised on relocating residents to higher ground, the Finance minister, Dr. Ashni Singh is of the view that such a move would be costly and complicated.

It was reported that the area projected to be under water by 2030 is where 90 percent of Guyana’s population resides. It was also stated that for centuries Guyana’s capital, Georgetown, has relied on ‘sea walls’ – or, more accurately, one gigantic, 280-mile long sea wall, for protection.

The sea walls in Georgetown’s main defence because most of the coastline is between 0.5 and one metre below high tide. With more than half of the country’s population in danger, it was stated that the country will need to bolster its sea wall substantially if Georgetown’s central areas are to avoid massive damage.