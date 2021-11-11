Manslaughter charge for man who allegedly killed ex-friend at Mocha

Kaieteur News – Thirty-one-year-old Marlon Clarke was on Monday remanded to prison on a manslaughter charge which alleges that he killed his ex-friend, Paul Braithwaite, 28, of Lot 6 Barnwell North, Mocha, East Bank Demerara.

Clarke was not required to plead to the indictable charge which states that on November 4, 2021, at Pepper Hill, Arcadia Street, Mocha, he unlawfully killed Braithwaite.

The defendant appeared in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman. He was remanded to prison and is expected to make his next court appearance on January 3, 2022.

According to a Guyana Police Force (GPF) report, Braithwaite and Clarke were known to each other, and once shared a friendship up to September 2020. It was reported that their friendship ended as a result of a misunderstanding over a girl, and this led to Braithwaite and the suspect getting into occasional heated arguments.

Around 23:20hrs on the day in question, Braithwaite and Clarke were both hanging out at Pepper Hill, Arcadia Street, Mocha, when a heated argument erupted between them. The argument resulted in both men brandishing knives and stabbing each other several times about their bodies.

It was reported that Braithwaite attempted to flee the scene, but he collapsed on the western side of the road, while Clarke ran to the Mocha Police Outpost and reported the incident, where he was cautioned and arrested.A party of police responded to the said report and, upon arrival, they found Braithwaite with several stab wounds about his body. The injured man was then escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Based on the Clarke’s injuries, he was also escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was seen by a doctor on duty, treated, and placed back in custody.