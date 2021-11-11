Latest update November 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Man gets three years for wounding neighbour

Nov 11, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Royen Singh, of Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, will spend the next three years behind bars after he was sentenced on Wednesday on a charge of chopping his neighbour during a misunderstanding.

Jailed, Royen Singh.

The 31-year-old labourer made his first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, where he pleaded guilty to the charge read to him. It is alleged that on October 29, 2021 at Lot 37 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Singh unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm to Chris Balkaran.
Singh, after the charge was read to him admitted to the court “Yes I do it” noting that it was self-defense. On the day in question, the two had a misunderstanding over the yard they both share, which led to Singh arming himself with a cutlass and attacking Balkaran.
The court heard too, that Balkaran received several chops about his body and had to be rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment. Balkaran who was present in court with one of his hands in cast, said that two veins in his left hand was chopped, and that he suffered several broken fingers following the assault from his neighbour. After listening to the facts of the matter, Chief Magistrate then sentenced Singh to 36 months imprisonment.

