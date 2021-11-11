Is time fuh school reopen fuh de vaccinated children

Dem Boys Seh…



Kaieteur News – Guyanese don’t hear, dem ears harder dan concrete.

Dem seeing younger and younger people falling dead. And still dem nah guh fuh tek dem vaccine.

De Minista seh how nuff ah dem people between 18 and 40 years old nah going fuh dem vaccine. Some ah dem believe dem is superman. Dem believe dat dem nah gan dead if dem get COVID because dem young and strong.

But is not dat dem boys worried bout. Is dem wah dem living with. Dem gat plenty ole people fall dead because some ah dem young and strapping ones carrying home wid de virus and infecting dem.

De Minista also seh how dem adolescents – between 12 and 18 years old – also nah coming forward plenty. Well dem boys gat a solution fuh dat. Reopen schools fuh only dem wah vaccinated.

Schools shoulda done reopen if all dem teenagers wah eligible fuh vaccine bin go and tek dem shot. But dem nah wan guh because dem also feel dem gan survive.

De unvaccinated can’t continue to hold up progress in dis country. And is time fuh reopen dem high schools fuh dem children wah get vaccinated. Who nah tek dem shot gan gat fuh stay home.

If everybody wah eligible bin go fuh dem vaccine, we woulda bin in a better position to exit de local COVID-19 epidemic. But people ears hard, harder dan brick.

Talk half and let dem schools reopen to dem wah tek dem shot.