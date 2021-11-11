Guyanese medical students in Cuba assured that things will get better

– COVID -19 affected access to personal care supplies

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed has assured Guyanese medical students studying at the Latin American School of Medicine in Cuba that government will ensure they have better access to essentials items.

This is according to a statement released by the Embassy of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in Cuba. According to the statement, the Ambassador met with the group of students last Friday with the intent of listening to their concerns, and to explore ways and means of enhancing their welfare at this time.

He encouraged the students to be optimistic, despite their temporary challenges, after listening to their concerns. It was the Ambassador’s first time interfacing with the medical students in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. “Ambassador Majeed told them that he was there to personally ensure their comfort and to encourage them to continue to study hard and get good grades. He inquired about the food situation on Campus and explained that, with the re-opening of the Cuban borders, it would be much easier to receive personal care items from abroad,” the statement read.

The President of the student group, Mr. Asaph Ahmad, assured the Ambassador that they would excel in their studies, notwithstanding the present difficulties. Prior to engaging the students, Ambassador Majeed met officially with ELAM’s Vice-Rector, Dr. Zusel Salazar Duany; Dr. Heidy Cantillo Vento, Head of the International Relations Department; and Dr. Jaqueline Junco Arévalo, Director of Educational Training, and discussed, among other things, the grades of the students, issues relating to their general welfare, and observance of the 22nd Anniversary founding of ELAM on November 15.

Ambassador Majeed promised both the students and the ELAM Administration that he would be sending later this week to the University, a Guyana Flag and various tokens from Guyana to be placed at a Guyana Corner in the Main Administrative Building of the University.