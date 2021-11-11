GPL to convert power generators to also use Natural Gas — LCDS 2030

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Incorporated is preparing to convert some 106 mega watts (MW) of its existing Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) generation capacity to dual fuel engines using HFO and Natural Gas by 2026.

With Stabroek Block Operator, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) and the Guyana Government already undertaking additional studies for its proposed Gas-to-Shore project, the country is expected to receive some 50 million cubic feet of gas per day.

This was said to be used to power a dual powered—HFO and Natural Gas—Electricity Plant at Wales, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

According to the recently, released expanded Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, in order to use natural gas for power generation, investments are needed for a pipeline to bring the natural gas to shore, a processing plant to separate the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and the natural gas, and a gas-fired power plant.

The document said several studies have confirmed that the natural gas option would reduce the cost of generation and that the Government is currently undertaking the detailed studies and the financing structuring of the project.

To this end, it is anticipated that a 250MW gas-fired power plant will be constructed and be in operation in 2024.

According to the LCDS 2030 document, besides the natural gas-fired power plant, and in order to provide the necessary firm capacity, new reciprocating 46MW dual fuel (HFO/NG) engines had been added to the Demerara Berbice Interconnected System (BDIS) grid in 2021 and that additional capacity will be installed as part of the Natural Gas Programme.

To this end, the document outlines that GPL plans to convert 106MW of their existing HFO capacity to dual fuel engines (HFO/NG) by 2026. It said, by 2025, an additional 296MW of firm capacity will provide power to DBIS and the total capacity to generate electricity with natural gas will be 403MW.

According to the LCDS 2030 projections, this will reduce, by half, the Green House Gas (GHG) emissions associated with the electricity generation in the DBIS. “As part of the Natural Gas Programme, the LPG consumed in the country would be provided by the new separation plant and LPG production facility, avoiding the current importation.”

It was noted too, that the planned offshore pipeline is designed to provide larger amounts of gas and as such, it was explained that in case new discoveries are made, the natural gas could be used for other industrial activities. According to the LCDS 2030, “in the short term, the natural gas will provide the needed firm capacity at a lower generation cost compared to the other indigenous renewable energy options in Guyana.”

It was noted however, “its (Natural Gas) availability is limited in time (20 years) and to the DBIS area” and as such the development of the solar, wind, hydropower and biomass technologies is a key priority for the future energy sector in Guyana.”

The LCDS 2030 did observe that solar and wind, are intermittent energy resources, which cannot provide firm capacity unless battery storage is added.

“Hydropower and biomass resources are variable throughout the year, but in both cases the resource can be stored; and with good planning, batteries are not needed to consider the output as firm.”

Additionally, the LCDS 2030, “in Guyana, solar energy, wind and hydropower are good complementary resources…Solar energy is available during daylight hours, peaking at noon, while wind is stronger during evening hours and at nights.”

Wind, the document said, is lower during the wet seasons, while hydropower is fully available.

A perusal of the LCDS 2030 also outlines, that “GPL’s Development and Expansion Programme estimates the need for an investment of US$686 million over the next five years to upgrade, expand and equip the power system to take off and manage the forecasted electricity demand, and to provide services and operate at the required reliability levels of a modern power utility company.”