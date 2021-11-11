Minister Todd praises China for ‘incomplete airport Covid-19 Help’

…agrees on mechanisms to deepen economic ties

Kaieteur News – With Vice, Dr. President, Bharrat Jagdeo, recently confirming Guyana’s interest in accessing up to US$1.5B from China for a range of domestic infrastructure projects. Beijing has reciprocated calling for a deepening of trade and economic ties between the two countries.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which on Tuesday said Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd, having met with Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Guo Haiyan, agreed that mechanisms such as the Joint Economic and Trade Committee and Joint Private Sector Council provide amicable avenues for advancing cooperation between Guyana and China.

Additionally, they agreed that such frameworks will facilitate the promotion of closer ties between the private sectors of Guyana and China, for the mutual benefit of both sides.

According to the public missive announcing the new developments, “the Foreign Minister and the Ambassador agreed to continue working towards developing bilateral relations and cooperation for the benefit of the citizens of Guyana and China.”

Minister Todd during the meeting used the occasion to highlight that collaboration between Guyana and China continues to grow stronger and spoke of “the significant contributions” made by China to Guyana’s development agenda, especially in the public infrastructure sector.

In this regard, the Foreign Minister referenced China’s role in projects in Guyana such as the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC), the still to be completed airport expansion and the construction of major roads and bridges among other initiatives.

That airport project was signed secretly in Jamaica days before the 2011 election. The project is still to be completed with government even recently tendering for repairs to the roof of the incomplete project.

With regards the Arthur Chung Conference Centre that was said to have been a gift from China.

More recently Chinese companies had been selected to undertake two of Guyana’s largest projects to date, namely the Amaila Falls Hydro Electric Plant (AFHEP), handed to China Railway First Group and the New Demerara River Bridge for which China’s State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd was given a ‘No Objection’ by Cabinet—estimated to cost some US$1B.

During the meeting, Ambassador Guo Haiyan used the occasion to also allude to the upcoming 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Guyana and China and noted that the Chinese Embassy is planning to observe that momentous anniversary.

The ministry’s statement said, “Minister Todd agreed that the commemoration also holds great meaning for the Government and the people of Guyana as it demonstrates deep friendship, growth in relations, and prospects for future cooperation between Guyana and China.”

The Foreign Minister reportedly also commended China for its global outlook and its attention to developing countries and expressed gratitude for China’s assistance towards addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, through the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, and other medical supplies.

The minister noted too that at the multilateral level, Guyana and China share common principles, including commitment to the rule of law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs. Minister Todd also reiterated Guyana’s “unswerving commitment to the One China Policy.”

The meeting represents the first such between the two officials, since Ambassador Guo Haiyan, presented her credentials to His Excellency President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on October 29, last.

The news by the foreign ministry comes days after Dr. Jagdeo defended attempting to access Chinese loans.

He told reporters during a press engagement at ACCC last week Monday, that as it relates to borrowing monies from China, his administration has made it clear that it would not be accepting any financing that comes with “political strings.”

He said however, “Chinese financing has been readily available to the world and we believe like the rest of the region that we have to explore friends and partners from every part of the world.”

To this end, Dr. Jagdeo conceded, “we tried to get financing from some other sources,” and cited Austria, as an example, that was approached for financing to construct a hospital—the children and maternal hospital.

According to the Vice President, “the upfront fee” alone presented a stumbling block. He elucidated saying, “if we have to borrow €100M from Austria; we have to deduct €13M immediately and pay that back as a fee, an upfront fee, and then there is an interest rate.”

He said too, such a loan would come with additional terms and conditions that one of their contractors would have to be used.

The same he said obtains with loans sourced from the UK. Dismissing the model as a western type scenario, the Vice President told reporters “they all come with ties, and pointed to loans sourced from the US and India among others.

He was adamant however, that Guyana currently has lots of financing needs for several projects in the works and as such the administration would be exploring every source of financing available.

Referencing the publication that Guyana had requested some US$1.5B in loans from China, Vice President Jagdeo was adamant, there is no loan contracted as yet but rather a letter that speaks to access to finances, from the Chinese EXIM Bank and the China Development Bank on different terms—concessional and commercial. “That’s access that’s not actual borrowing,” he insisted.