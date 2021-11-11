CMU20Q Guyana go down to Nicaragua who end unbeaten to win Group D and qualify

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Under-20 ‘Golden Jaguars ended their campaign at the 2022 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship Qualifying played at the Estadio Panamericano in the Dominican Republic with a 0-5 defeat to group winners, Nicaragua, last night.

The win for the Nicaraguans booked their place at the 2022 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship and was formalized by goals from Widman Talavera in the 32nd and 48th minute, William Palacios in the 60th and 77th with the other coming off the boot of Keylon Batiz in the 54th minute.

It was a commanding performance by the group winners against the Guyana, Nicaragua winning their opening group match against Turks and Caicos Islands 7-0 and the Cayman Islands, 2-1 to end with an enviable goal difference of 14 for and one against.

The Guyanese wet into the match confident of a positive result but that was not to be as the Nicaraguans dominated proceedings even as the Technical staff of the Guyana team led by Head Coach Wayne Dover rang the changes with a view of gaining some momentum.

The first change was effected in the 35th minute when Kehance Scott made way for Kyon Alphonso. At the start of the second half, 46th minute, Alex Davidson was replaced by Ofancy Winter; ten minutes later, Kyon Alphonso came off with Solomon Austin taking his whilst the final change saw Keenan Harper coming in for Nathaniel Pydana in the 68th minute.

Even with those changes, Guyana was never able to settle in and gain any confidence; Captain Omari Glasgow was never allowed to get his way in the attacking third.

Guyana’s ended with a loss, one win against Turks and Caicos Islands (5-1) and a 0-0 draw with the Cayman Islands.

Guyana’s starting X1: 1. Ronaldo Blair, 2. Sealon Sue, 8. Jerome Harrigan, 4. Devon Padmore, 3. Brandon Solomon, 10. Omari Glasgow (Captain), 13. Alex Davidson, 5. Kehance Scott, 9. Darron Niles, 17. Yohance Douglas, 20. Ravi Coates.

Reserves: 18. Joshua Narine, 7. Nathaniel Pydana, 6. Kyon Alphonso, 11. Keenan Harper, 15. Solomon Austin, 16. Grant Wyles, 19. Ofancy Winter.