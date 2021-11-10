CMU20Q…Victory against Nicagarua today will book Guyana’s place in the Championship

Kaieteur News – It would be the clash of the undefeated sides when Guyana engage Nicaragua from 19:00hrs this evening in their final Group D match of the 2022 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship Qualifying competition being played in the Dominican Republic.

Guyana achieved a commanding 5-1 win over Turks and Caicos Islands on Monday afternoon last after they were held to a 0-0 stalemate in their opening clash against Cayman Islands. Nicaragua has posted two wins from as many matches, 2-1 against Cayman Islands and 7-0 over Turks and Caicos Islands.

This evening’s clash will see the young ‘Golden Jaguars’ adapting a similar approach to their previous match according to Head Coach, Wayne ‘Wiggy’ Dover who spoke with Kaieteur Sport from the team base in the Dominican Republic.

“Our plan for the game tomorrow (today) will be to go for the win to qualify for next year’s championship. Our country needs this, the players need this and the staff led by me, needs this.”

Captain Omari Glasgow has led his charges from the front and no doubt would be a key link in the chain as they go all out for a win. He would have much needed support from the likes of Darron Niles, debutant scorer Ravi Coates along with his goalkeepers, Ronaldo Blair who was excellent in the Cayman Islands match and Joshau Naraine who stood between the uprights in the last match.

Dover shared briefly what would be the approach in this do or die derby: “Our approach will be attacking minded with an eleven that could provide that option for us. As you said it is a do or die derby, indeed it has become a derby. Last year we were in the same situation with the same team and we lost one nil. This year we’ll play our hearts out to be on the right side of the final result.”

One thing the Guyanese would have to guard against is another player being red carded as has been the case in the previous two encounters when Yohance Douglas and Perry Gaul were sent off. Thankfully, Douglas would be back for tonight’s encounter.

Dover did say that despite, there are players within the squad that can step up and be counted on the day as well as bring the required result.