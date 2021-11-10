Trophy Stall onboard Barbara Marshall Dominoes Tourney

Latest update November 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 10, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Dominoes teams in the City will be in action once again when the Barbara Marshall Birth Anniversary tournament commences from 18:00hrs today at R and R Sports Club, Meadowbrook.
Trophy Stall is the latest entity to join the list of sponsors for the tournament which will continue on Sunday and conclude on Monday at Dynasty. The entity presented the first place trophy to the organiser yesterday.
According to Marshall $100,000 will be added to the prizes while the most valuable player for each finalist will receive a prize. She said that all covid-19 guidelines will be observed and teams are asked to be present at the venue at least 30 minutes prior to the start of play.
Among other sponsors are Spartans, F and H, All Season Racing Service, Tony Jewellery Establishment and Three-the Hardway. Mix Up, All Season, F and H, TNT, Gold is Money, Providence, Cody Girls, R and R, C6 and Spartons are among the teams set to battle for supremacy.
