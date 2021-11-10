Teen attacked by 11 men, sodomized by boss

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old man was assaulted by a group of approximately 11 men for about four hours, and was also sodomized in a mining pit by his boss.

The teen whose name is not being disclosed due to the nature of the crime, related that three of his attackers were workers of his boss, and the others were miners from around the area, who did not hesitate to approach and attack him.

He further stated that he went to Region Seven at the Imbaimadai gold mine to gain experience in the gold mining industry, as his father is in the same type of work.

While there, the teen claims a piece of work equipment, which had gold with it went missing. His boss then confronted him about the matter, which he stated he has no involvement in and knows nothing about.

Subsequently, he was beaten by about 11 men, who were armed with cutlasses, hammers and wood, and was thrown into a pit, pinned down with only his head out, and diesel was also thrown on him. He was also sodomized by his boss in the pit.

The teen stated that, the first policeman, Officer James, who arrived on the scene did not render any assistance to him; he allegedly simply gave him a glance and proceeded on his way.

However, when the second officer arrived, he was helped out of the pit and was able to get some water to revive whatever strength he had left after being beaten.

After being sent to ‘washout’ himself the teen stated that he was unable to do so, as he was weak from the blows, which were dealt to him about his body.

After this, the teen’s father was summoned and he went to collect his son, and he then took him to the Imbaimadai Medical Center. While there, the medic told the teen’s father to clean him up, during which he noticed that his son’s hands were ice cold. He then alerted the medical official who was on duty, and his son was administered saline immediately, and was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) via plane.

A report was made at the Imbaimadai police station. The victim’s father stated that he questioned the police about the whereabouts of the suspects, when the officer stated that they will come later. “You have to go now and arrest them man, two days after them arrest he,” according to the father.

The three employees of the teen’s boss, who were involved in the attack have since been arrested.