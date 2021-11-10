Seven City Hall Treasury staffers fired for misconduct, fraud

Kaieteur News – Seven staffers from the Georgetown City Council Treasury Department have been fired for alleged gross misconduct.

At its duly convened Statutory Meeting held on October 26, 2021, the Local Government Commission made a unanimous decision to summarily dismiss seven employees who were attached to the City Treasury Department of the Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown.

According to a report from the Local Government Commission (LGC), the dismissals are in response to the Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown officially notifying the Commission of suspected financial irregularities which had surfaced within the City Hall Treasury Department.

The seven individuals were then sent on administrative leave to facilitate a full investigation into the alleged fraudulent activities. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that the seven staffers were direct participants in fraudulent financial activities and had breached their fiduciary duties to the Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown. Their dismissal took effect on November 2, 2021.

Further, the Commission took a decision to revert the Acting City Treasurer, Mr. John Douglas, to his substantive position of Accounting Manager and appointed Ms. Edwana Miller to perform as acting City Treasurer.

Section 13 of the Local Government Commission Act, Act No. 18 of 2013 empowers the Local Government Commission as the only entity in Guyana with the authority to exercise regulatory and administrative oversight over all local government organs in Guyana.