Latest update November 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Foreign pilots remanded for unauthorized landing at Mahdia

Nov 10, 2021 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Two foreign pilots, who were arrested after they landed at the Mahdia airstrip, were yesterday remanded for two charges. David Caicedo Villa, a 32-year-old pilot of Villavicencio, Colombia, and Gustavo Adolfo Riascos Gomez, a 48-year-old pilot/businessman of Tachira San Cristobal, Venezuela were charged with unauthorized entry and illegal possession of two grams of cannabis.

The twin-engine Piper Seneca plane that the pilots used to land at an airstrip in Mahdia.

The men appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. They were remanded until November 16.
Kaieteur News had reported on November 6, that investigators explained when they received reports of the airstrip landing incident, a party of policemen was dispatched to the area. The plane was found in front of the Trans Guyana’s hanger, and the men were standing at the head of the aircraft talking to the security guard and ramp attendant.

The two pilots appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday.

When confronted by the police, one of the men, speaking in English, said: “We are lost, we came from Venezuela and going to look for gold”.
Investigators said that a subsequent search of the men and the plane found nothing illegal.
However, the aircraft contained three 15-gallon drums – two of which contained fuel suspected to be smuggled – one hammock with netting, one bag containing clothing, and personal effects.Also found was a black bag with identification cards documents, one Garmin GPS, one Iridium Phone, one Icom radio set, one spot trace device, one ear piece, one lighter, one torchlight, one Motorola phone, one Samsung phone, one wallet, one knife, two wrist watches, two phone chargers, two grams of suspected cannabis, and some bamboo wrap. The items have been lodged with the police, and the aircraft is currently under guard.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

CMU20Q…Victory against Nicagarua today will book Guyana’s place in the Championship

CMU20Q…Victory against Nicagarua today will book Guyana’s...

Nov 10, 2021

Kaieteur News – It would be the clash of the undefeated sides when Guyana engage Nicaragua from 19:00hrs this evening in their final Group D match of the 2022 Concacaf Men’s Under-20...
Read More
Trophy Stall onboard Barbara Marshall Dominoes Tourney

Trophy Stall onboard Barbara Marshall Dominoes...

Nov 10, 2021

PMTC Jnr. Team humble Vikings in straight sets

PMTC Jnr. Team humble Vikings in straight sets

Nov 10, 2021

Altitude a challenge for Amber DeGoeas and Elliot Gonzalves on day one

Altitude a challenge for Amber DeGoeas and Elliot...

Nov 10, 2021

BCB host Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Mini Academy for youths in New Amsterdam/Canje

BCB host Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Mini Academy for...

Nov 10, 2021

Teams grouped for GSCL Inc. PM T20 Cup 5

Teams grouped for GSCL Inc. PM T20 Cup 5

Nov 09, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]