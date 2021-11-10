Foreign pilots remanded for unauthorized landing at Mahdia

Kaieteur News – Two foreign pilots, who were arrested after they landed at the Mahdia airstrip, were yesterday remanded for two charges. David Caicedo Villa, a 32-year-old pilot of Villavicencio, Colombia, and Gustavo Adolfo Riascos Gomez, a 48-year-old pilot/businessman of Tachira San Cristobal, Venezuela were charged with unauthorized entry and illegal possession of two grams of cannabis.

The men appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. They were remanded until November 16.

Kaieteur News had reported on November 6, that investigators explained when they received reports of the airstrip landing incident, a party of policemen was dispatched to the area. The plane was found in front of the Trans Guyana’s hanger, and the men were standing at the head of the aircraft talking to the security guard and ramp attendant.

When confronted by the police, one of the men, speaking in English, said: “We are lost, we came from Venezuela and going to look for gold”.

Investigators said that a subsequent search of the men and the plane found nothing illegal.

However, the aircraft contained three 15-gallon drums – two of which contained fuel suspected to be smuggled – one hammock with netting, one bag containing clothing, and personal effects.Also found was a black bag with identification cards documents, one Garmin GPS, one Iridium Phone, one Icom radio set, one spot trace device, one ear piece, one lighter, one torchlight, one Motorola phone, one Samsung phone, one wallet, one knife, two wrist watches, two phone chargers, two grams of suspected cannabis, and some bamboo wrap. The items have been lodged with the police, and the aircraft is currently under guard.