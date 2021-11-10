Supplier attempts to pass off 100 tons of bogus water treatment chemical to GWI

Latest update November 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 10, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A local supplier has attempted to pass off some 100 tons of bogus water treatment chemicals to the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), and the utility company is now at its wits end with regards the treatment of potable water at treatment plants for distribution by the utility company.
GWI earlier this year advertised for the delivery and supply of some 100 tons of Manganese Dioxide.
When the chemical was provided to GWI, tests ordered by that entity revealed that the product contained only between four and six percent of the required chemical for water treatment. According to the specifications required by GWI, the chemical was supposed to have at least a 61 percent content of the required primary chemical ingredient, manganese oxide.
A separate test was subsequently conducted by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) which unearthed similar results.
Kaieteur News understands that this led to the efficacy of the chemical coming under question, which led to another independent test being conducted in Canada.
According to information supplied to this publication, tests conducted by Canadian labs found that the chemical did not contain any manganese dioxide and was, in fact, ‘bogus.’
According to information provided by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), two contracts had been awarded earlier this year to a local supplier for the supply and delivery of two lots of manganese oxide, one in the sum of $37.8M in June last, and the other for some $90M.
The supplier company was one of two bidders on one occasion, and one of three on another.
