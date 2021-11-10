Losses from poor construction works estimated at $50M

– Consumer Affairs

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Competition and Consumers Affairs Commission (CCAC) said it has received a number of complaints in relation to faulty construction works with losses totalling close to $50 million.

This is according to Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Commission, Ms. Allison Parker. According to the PRO, some 38 complaints have been received by the Commission from January to October of this year as a result of defective works by construction workers.

While 27 of the complaints were resolved, a total of 11 are still being looked at. The Commission reminded that the Consumer Affairs Act caters for issues with durable products and services. As a matter of fact, “Should a consumer encounter an issue with a contractor, they can complain to us to seek redress,” Parker pointed out.

She added that the Commission had launched a Home Builders’ Road Map last year, which highlights six steps in the process of homebuilding. The process, according to her, starts from the acquisition of the land to construction.

Former Director of the CCAC Mrs. Feyona Austin-Paul noted that one of the reasons for the development of the document, was so that “consumers should not be disenfranchised in anyway, regardless of what the situation may be and there must not be any infringements of the law.”

However, one challenge, Mrs. Austin-Paul said, “is the lack of qualified human resource and the access to the qualified human resource by consumers.”

During the first half of the year, the construction sector expanded by some 25.5 percent, according to the Ministry of Finance Mid-Year Report. The Report said “The construction sector is estimated to have grown very substantially by 25.5 percent when compared with last year. This strong performance was driven by increased construction activity in both the public and private sectors”.