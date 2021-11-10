From pampering to peppering

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys bin meet a ghal long ago. She bin pretty and she bin know it. She nah had time fuh dem ordinary boys. She eye bin shine, and she gat a right fuh be like dat. When yuh gat it yuh must flaunt and use it.

One day she tell dem boys how she want a man wah gan pamper she. Well she did find such a man. He pamper she good. He buy she fancy house and fancy car and bin use to give she plenty money fuh buy fancy clothes and to guh to de hair dresser. He bin even use to send she pun vacations.

But when de pampering done, de peppering start. De man used to like to beat and he used to beat de ghal. She never report it to de police because she bin like de fancy life she enjoying. But people warn she dat one day de licks gan get tragic. And being a smart girl, she cut and run in time. But not everybody does be so lucky. Nuff ah dem women wah like pampering does end up either badly wounded or worse.

Dis week one ah dem foreign country warn we nah fuh tek dis domestic violence thing lightly. But before we try fuh stop de violence we gat fuh educate we young people dat nat everything dat glitters is gold. Shine eye does end up mekkin yuh blind to yuh partner’s faults.

So cut and run if after de pampering is de peppering. And report dem beaters so dat dem can get long jail time.

Talk half and learn!