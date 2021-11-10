Elders leading the way in vaccination- Health Minister

Latest update November 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, in his daily COVID-19 update on Monday, stated that persons who are sixty years and above are taking the COVID-19 vaccination process more seriously.
Dr. Anthony stated that the Ministry recorded some 64.9 percent of senior citizens who are fully vaccinated, and 78.2 percent that have received only their first dose of one of the available COVID-19 vaccines.
The Minister related that, on the other hand, the adolescent population has a low percentage of vaccination with a 38.3 percent of first dose administration, and 25.9 percent of individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Minister Anthony pleaded with persons to come forward and get vaccinated, so as to prevent contracting a more serious form of the COVID-19 virus.

