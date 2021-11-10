E’bo man remanded after being found guilty for rape

Latest update November 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A twenty-five-year-old man was found guilty of rape last Monday, after a verdict was returned by a jury in the Suddie High Court, Essequibo Coast.
The accused, identified as Kemo Calvin Chase, appeared before Judge Priya Sewnarine Beharry, to answer to the charge. The accused was charged for two counts of rape, which was committed on a relative. The offence was reportedly committed within the Pomeroon/Supenaam Region (Region Two) area, sometime between September 2012 and March 2013.
Chase, who was represented by counsel, initially pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read to him. When the jury returned with its verdict last Monday, however, the accused was found guilty on one count, and was immediately remanded to prison. He is expected to return to court on December 1st for sentencing.
A family member, with some knowledge of the matter, said that from day one, the victim’s motive was to get justice. He further stated that the victim, who is now twenty-one years old, is finally satisfied that justice has been received.

