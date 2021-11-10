‘Friend’, accomplice remanded for doctor’s murder

Kaieteur Nesw – Two young men were yesterday remanded for the brutal murder of Dr. Colin Roach at his Duke Street, Kingston, Georgetown Office on Tuesday November, 3.

The defendants, Hilton Oliver Junior Franklin, 19, a close friend of the doctor, and his accomplice, Lenrick Byass, 18, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate Courts jointly charged with murder in the course of a robbery before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.They were not required to plea to the indictable charge and will remain behind bars until their next court appearance on November, 30, 2021.

Both men had reportedly admitted to their involvement in the heinous killing of the doctor.

Franklin had reportedly told detectives that he had killed Roach by lashing him to his head with a metal object. He claimed that the doctor had become intoxicated during a drinking session they had, and made advances towards him, and he was forced to defend himself.

His accomplice, Byass, however, confessed that it was a planned robbery intended to raise money so that Franklin could buy a car.

He recounted being picked up by Franklin on Tuesday to rob the doctor at his office. When they arrived, Roach greeted them at the entrance of his building and they left together in his SUV to purchase alcoholic beverages at a location on Regent Street and returned to his office.

yass said they continued the drinking session there for a while until Roach sent him with cash to buy Guinness at a nearby shop. After returning from the errand he saw that Roach was dead and asked Franklin what happened.

Franklin, he said, told him a story. They stole the dead man’s gold jewelry and US$600, before cleaning up the scene and removing evidence that would link them to the crime before escaping in his SUV.

Detectives, during their investigation, were able to obtain CCTV footage corroborating Byass’ version of events.