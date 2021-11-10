$469M estimated to fix roads in No.76 & 77 Villages

Latest update November 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 10, 2021 News
Kaieteur New – During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday, bids were opened for $469,659,450 in road rehabilitation works/projects that fall under the Ministry of Public Works.
These projects are mainly for the rehabilitation of the No.76 Village Housing Scheme Road, which is estimated to cost $284,789,550, according to the engineer’s estimate and the rehabilitation of the No. 77 Village Housing Scheme Road, which is estimated to cost $184,869,900.
Bids were also opened, for the supply and delivery of pharmaceuticals for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, which saw a total of 11 companies bidding for the contract.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Public Works
Lot 101: Rehabilitation of No.76 Housing Scheme Road Network, No.76 Village -Lot 102: Rehabilitation of No.77 Housing Scheme Road Network, No. 77 Village.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Carpentry work for EPA.
University of Guyana
Supply and design of Lot 1: One double cab 4×4, Lot 2: One 15-seater mini-bus.
GUYSUCO
Supply and installation of syrup clarifier and auxiliary equipment.
Supply and delivery of Lot 1: Refurbish one weir turbine rotor and replace shaft for Uitvlugt Factory.
Supply and delivery of Lot 1: One single stage steam turbine for Uitvlugt Factory.
Ministry of Home Affairs CSSP
Supply and installation of VFR and Split air conditioner systems at the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory.
