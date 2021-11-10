Latest update November 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$469M estimated to fix roads in No.76 & 77 Villages

Nov 10, 2021 News

Kaieteur New – During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday, bids were opened for $469,659,450 in road rehabilitation works/projects that fall under the Ministry of Public Works.
These projects are mainly for the rehabilitation of the No.76 Village Housing Scheme Road, which is estimated to cost $284,789,550, according to the engineer’s estimate and the rehabilitation of the No. 77 Village Housing Scheme Road, which is estimated to cost $184,869,900.
Bids were also opened, for the supply and delivery of pharmaceuticals for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, which saw a total of 11 companies bidding for the contract.

Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Public Works

Lot 101: Rehabilitation of No.76 Housing Scheme Road Network, No.76 Village -Lot 102: Rehabilitation of No.77 Housing Scheme Road Network, No. 77 Village.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Carpentry work for EPA.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

University of Guyana
Supply and design of Lot 1: One double cab 4×4, Lot 2: One 15-seater mini-bus.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GUYSUCO
Supply and installation of syrup clarifier and auxiliary equipment.

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of Lot 1: Refurbish one weir turbine rotor and replace shaft for Uitvlugt Factory.

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of Lot 1: One single stage steam turbine for Uitvlugt Factory.

 

 

 

Ministry of Home Affairs CSSP
Supply and installation of VFR and Split air conditioner systems at the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

CMU20Q…Victory against Nicagarua today will book Guyana’s place in the Championship

CMU20Q…Victory against Nicagarua today will book Guyana’s...

Nov 10, 2021

Kaieteur News – It would be the clash of the undefeated sides when Guyana engage Nicaragua from 19:00hrs this evening in their final Group D match of the 2022 Concacaf Men’s Under-20...
Read More
Trophy Stall onboard Barbara Marshall Dominoes Tourney

Trophy Stall onboard Barbara Marshall Dominoes...

Nov 10, 2021

PMTC Jnr. Team humble Vikings in straight sets

PMTC Jnr. Team humble Vikings in straight sets

Nov 10, 2021

Altitude a challenge for Amber DeGoeas and Elliot Gonzalves on day one

Altitude a challenge for Amber DeGoeas and Elliot...

Nov 10, 2021

BCB host Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Mini Academy for youths in New Amsterdam/Canje

BCB host Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Mini Academy for...

Nov 10, 2021

Teams grouped for GSCL Inc. PM T20 Cup 5

Teams grouped for GSCL Inc. PM T20 Cup 5

Nov 09, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]