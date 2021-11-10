16-year-old still critical in hospital following Diwali chopping

Kaieteur News – The 16-year-old boy, Brain Anthony of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara, who heroically ran to his father’s defence on Diwali night following a chopping incident, is still in a critical condition at the West Demerara Regional Hospital, while his aggressors have been placed on $700,000 bail each.

This is according to the lad’s father, Michael Anthony called ‘Rakesh’, 47, of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara.

In an interview with Kaieteur News on Tuesday at his home, the farmer recalled that on Diwali night around 21:00hrs a group of people were lighting fire crackers and causing distress in the area, when he decided to intervene.

The people, he said, were not from his street, and were in fact making noise up the road, before they came to the house next to him.

After he went out on his bridge to get the group to desist from their behaviour, he said they lit a squib and threw it towards him.

Following an exchange of words, including threats to Anthony’s family, the man said he was dealt a lash to his left shoulder, causing him to bleed.

In a bid to defend himself, the man said he grabbed a stick that was nearby, but the aggressor had run for cover at a nearby shop.

The man said he then returned home, where he was encouraged to go to the station by his wife, but he decided to send a picture of his injury to a Police friend for advice.

It was only then that he realized his phone had been misplaced during the scuffle. He subsequently ventured outside to look for the device when three men approached him.

“I was bending down searching for the phone when these three guys came up and I heard one say ‘me name Rommel and I come to right off you and your whole family…I was dealt one lash to the right side of my head and I fall on the ground.”

He recalled that the man was holding a steel rod in his hand, while another man dealt him more lashes with a piece of pipe. Another man also attacked him with a cutlass, which caused the father of four to suffer a wound on his right arm.

The man said his wife, after witnessing the commotion, began screaming which prompted his youngest of three sons, Brian Anthony, 16, to run to his defence.

“I didn’t know that he was trying to pick me up and these guys just attacked him.” He said he is not sure how he got inside his premises, but when he did the neighbours called out to him and his wife to see what happened to their son.The young man’s entire face was covered in blood when he saw him, he said. The injured father and son were then rushed to the hospital by an elder son.

The senior Anthony said he received 10 stitches in his head and 10 on his right arm, which is also broken. His son remains hospitalised at the West Demerara Regional Hospital, suffering from a broken nose and cheek bones. “His left eye, we are not certain what will happen to the left eye.”

The man said that he attended Court on Monday, where the brothers who are the perpetrators of the crime were released on bail of $500,000 each for his son’s injuries and $200,000 each for his case.

The other perpetrator reportedly turned himself into Police recently, and will be processed for a Court appearance soon.