UGBC partners with Nand Persaud Group of Companies for Microbiology Workshop

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana Berbice Campus (UGBC), in collaboration with the Nand Persaud Group of Companies, recently conducted a basic Microbiology training workshop which saw 56 persons, including biology teachers, staff from the Hydrometeorological Centre, Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and National Agriculture, Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) benefitting.

This is according to a release disseminated by the university, which noted that the capacity building sessions were held on October 25 – 28, 2021 at the Soil and Plant Testing Laboratory located at the University’s Johns Science Centre. The event was organised and facilitated by the Director of the University of Guyana Berbice Campus, Professor Gomathinayagam Subramanian, with support from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Education and the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

At the opening ceremony, remarks were made on behalf of the Minister of Agriculture by Dr. Richard Blair; UG’s Chancellor, Professor Edward Green; UG’s Vice-Chancellor, XI, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin; Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Dr. Lawrence Lewis; Director of the Agriculture Centre for GuySuCo, Mr. Gavin Ramnarain; Chief Executive Officer (CEO of the Nand Persaud Group of Companies, Mr. Mohindra Persaud and Chairman of Region 6, Mr. David Armogan.

In their remarks, the various speakers lauded the initiative and urged that participants use the skills and expertise gained to contribute to national development and to begin to think about developing their capacity further to link with regional and global developments.

At the closing ceremony, remarks were made by UG’s Vice-Chancellor, IX, Professor Mohamed-Martin; Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences, Dr. Troy Thomas; Director of the GuySuCo’s Agriculture Centre Director, Mr. Ramnarain; Nand Persaud Group of Companies’ CEO, Mr. Persaud and two guest speakers – Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, Advisor to the Ministry of Health and Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, Director General, Ministry of Health.

In their remarks, the speakers acknowledged the significant impact that UG, in collaboration with one of its major stakeholders, the Nand Persaud Group of Companies, is making towards skills training and capacity building and urged the university to continue its role in human resource development.

Participants expressed their gratitude for the training and indicated that they would like to benefit from more such initiatives in order to build their capacity, which would help them to function more efficiently in their area of work.