Teams grouped for GSCL Inc. PM T20 Cup 5

Nov 09, 2021 Sports

– overseas participation confirmed

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCL) Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 5 is set to bowl off on Friday at venues in the city. The tournament is expected to be keenly contested with a number of overseas teams confirming their participation in the three-day event.

GSCL Inc. President Ian John (2nd left) with representatives of some of the teams at the draw.

The draw for the tournament, which will be played in three categories, took place yesterday at Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Seaforth Street. The categories to be contested are the Legends Over-50, Masters Over-45 and Open.
Eight teams will battle in the Over-50 category, six teams will contest the Over-45 segment and six teams will face off in the Open Division. The teams have been divided into two groups in each category, and the top two teams from each group will go through to the semi finals.
In the Over-50 category, Floodlights, Regal, Wellman and NY Hustlers are in group A, while Orlando Legends, NYSCL Legends, Rockaway and Carpet Doctors are in group B. In the Over-45 segment, NY Doctors, Ariel Masters and Fisherman have been drawn in group A, while Success Masters, Essequibo and Regal Masters are in group B.
In the Open segment, Speedboat, Name Brand and Regal comprised group A while group B consists Success, Airport and Ariel. In the Over-50, the teams will play each other once in their respective groups, while in the Over-45 and Open divisions, the teams from group A will battle those in Group B once.
According to President of the GSCL Inc. Ian John, over $1M in prizes will be won and the finals will be played at the National Stadium on Sunday. Gratitude to the Prime Minister Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips, the National Covid-19 Task Force and sponsors.
It was disclosed that the organisers have been given approval for 40% capacity crowd during the finals and all covid-19 guidelines will be observed. John informed that fans entering any venue during the competition will have to show their vaccination cards.
The free-entry tournament is being sponsored by Banks DIH, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Elegant Jewellery and Pawn Shop, It’s our life ARD Youtuber, Crown Mining, Dinar Trading, Dyna’s Embroidery, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Permaul’s Trading, Rajiv Ghandi University, P and P Insurance, Star Party Rentals, Trophy Stall, Lucky Star Boutique, Price Chopper Store and Associate Packers.

 

