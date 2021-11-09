Task Force shuts down two unauthorised COVID-19 testing facilities

Kaieteur News – Several health facilities, which were conducting COVID-19 tests even though they are not authorised to do so, have been shut down by the National Task Force.

This was revealed yesterday by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony during a Mental Health and Well-being Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. He said that two of the facilities are located in Bartica, Region Seven and Linden, Region 10.

“The Task Force…would’ve gone to some unauthorised providers because they were providing antigen tests when they were not licensed to do so. And, in those instances, those facilities have been closed and we have advised them that if they want to offer the test, they should do the requisite things as is outlined by the technical department within the Ministry and apply for permission to do the test,” Minister Anthony pointed out.

Minister Anthony further explained that there are reports of facilities which would fabricate test results. “Apart from the Ministry’s technical department doing periodic inspections to see whether or not they’re in compliance, I think from the Task Force level, they would also send people in to see whether or not persons are complying with the procedures that they need to do so,” he noted.

“We, from time to time, get reports that entities providing the test might just write the report without actually offering the test, so they would give a piece of paper saying that you’re negative without doing the test. When we get such reports, we take it very seriously and the Task Force would start an investigation,” he added.

“So, we’ve had a few incidents that we’ve heard of and the Task Force along with the Guyana Police Force would’ve investigated those.”