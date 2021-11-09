Latest update November 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Rough Riders win Wiltshire four-game dominoes tourney

Nov 09, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Rough Riders chalked up 48 games to win the final of the Mark Wiltshire four-game dominoes tournament which was contested on Sunday last at Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam. Spartans took the runner-up spot with 41 games followed by Top Shattas on 40.

The victorious Rough Riders team with their prize.

Sheldon Gomes made 10 and Trevor Smith scored nine games for the winners, while Leroy Edwards marked the maximum 12 games and Shawn Mc Kenzie nine for the runner up team. Rough Riders pocketed a trophy and $155,000, Spartans $95,000 and Top Shattas $55,000.
The competition was sponsored by Banks DIH and Wiltshire. Meanwhile, the Barbara Marshall Birth Anniversary competition is set to commence tomorrow at R & R Sports Club from 18:00hrs. Entrance fee is $15,000 and teams are asked to contact Wiltshire on 659 8672 or Marshall on 663 8280 for registration.

 

