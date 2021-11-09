Ministry records 3 new COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that three more persons, a woman and two men who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 945.

According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of an unvaccinated 56-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) who died on October 31, and two unvaccinated men, an 80-year-old and a 50-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who died on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in its COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 77 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 36,257.

Presently, there are 12 patients who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 73 persons in institutional isolation, 2,541in home isolation and five in institutional isolation. To date, a total of 32,713 persons have recovered from the virus.