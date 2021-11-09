Latest update November 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Marine Corps 246th birthday celebration 

Nov 09, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – In honour of the 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch hosted a small gathering at her residence on November 6, last. The U.S. Marine Security Guards marked the occasion with Ambassador Lynch as the guest of honour and guest speaker. The Ambassador read a greeting from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, thanking the Marines for their long-standing service and sacrifice for their nation.  In keeping with the tradition of the ceremonial participation of the oldest Marine, Retired Colonel Brian Chin from Georgetown attended.

Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch and Dr. Healey with Marine Corps members

For more than 200 years, Marines have been engaged with American diplomacy. U.S. Marines have been detailed as a security force escorting diplomatic personnel; they have defended, and rescued personnel at American embassies and consulates around the globe, safeguarding the commitment of the United States to the quest for peace and freedom worldwide.

The connection to Guyana is strong; Guyanese American service men and women travel to Guyana by the hundreds every year to visit family. Their dedication to service and security is a testament to the bond that exists between our two nations.

Happy birthday, U.S. Marines! (Embassy of the United States of America )

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Teams grouped for GSCL Inc. PM T20 Cup 5

Teams grouped for GSCL Inc. PM T20 Cup 5

Nov 09, 2021

– overseas participation confirmed Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCL) Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 5 is set to bowl off on Friday at venues in the city....
Read More
Seven Berbice youth players benefit from BCB Patron Education Trust Fund

Seven Berbice youth players benefit from BCB...

Nov 09, 2021

Rough Riders win Wiltshire four-game dominoes tourney

Rough Riders win Wiltshire four-game dominoes...

Nov 09, 2021

Jones leads Wellman to victory over Rockaway Legends

Jones leads Wellman to victory over Rockaway...

Nov 09, 2021

Captain Glasgow’s hat-trick leads 10-man Guyana to thumping 5-1 over US Virgin Islands

Captain Glasgow’s hat-trick leads 10-man Guyana...

Nov 09, 2021

Guyana to field two Men’s teams at Hockey World Cup

Guyana to field two Men’s teams at Hockey...

Nov 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]