Marine Corps 246th birthday celebration 

Latest update November 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – In honour of the 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch hosted a small gathering at her residence on November 6, last. The U.S. Marine Security Guards marked the occasion with Ambassador Lynch as the guest of honour and guest speaker. The Ambassador read a greeting from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, thanking the Marines for their long-standing service and sacrifice for their nation. In keeping with the tradition of the ceremonial participation of the oldest Marine, Retired Colonel Brian Chin from Georgetown attended.
For more than 200 years, Marines have been engaged with American diplomacy. U.S. Marines have been detailed as a security force escorting diplomatic personnel; they have defended, and rescued personnel at American embassies and consulates around the globe, safeguarding the commitment of the United States to the quest for peace and freedom worldwide.
The connection to Guyana is strong; Guyanese American service men and women travel to Guyana by the hundreds every year to visit family. Their dedication to service and security is a testament to the bond that exists between our two nations.
Happy birthday, U.S. Marines! (Embassy of the United States of America )
Nov 09, 2021– overseas participation confirmed Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCL) Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 5 is set to bowl off on Friday at venues in the city....
Nov 09, 2021
Nov 09, 2021
Nov 09, 2021
Nov 09, 2021
Nov 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – The dislike for Donald Trump by people around the world will continue until Trump fades from the scene.... more
Kaieteur News – Everybody, I know, would be glad to have been in the same position as those severed sugar workers who... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]