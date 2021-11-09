Jones leads Wellman to victory over Rockaway Legends

Kaieteur News – A fine all-round performance by Captain Wayne Jones guided Wellman Masters a six-wicket win over Rockaway Legends when the teams collided in the Seeraj Bhimsain Birth Anniversary softball T20 fixture on Sunday.

Rockaway Legends were given a solid start by Hamraj Pillay and Sean Gaskin, batting first at Lusignan. The pair added 70 for the opening stand with the former hitting four fours and one six before he was dismissed for 38 while Gaskin made 32 which contained three fours and one six. Middle order batsman Jairam (only name) steadied the innings fairly with a fine 51. He struck three fours and four sixes while Dialall Latchman contributed 11 as Rockaway Legends managed 151-7. Sheldon Perch claimed 3-11 and Jones captured 3-22.

Wellman lost Azeemul Haniff (01) early in the chase before Seeraj Bhimsain and Lloyd Ruplall put on 33 for the second wicket. Bhimsain went for 17 while Ruplall made 19 as Rockaway Legends pegged back the scoring somewhat.

However, Jones and Hardat Heeranandan stabilised the chase nicely. Heeranandan struck three sixes before he departed for 27. Jones and Nandram Samlall then took their team to victory with level-headed batting.

Jones stroked five fours and four sixes in an unbeaten 55 while Samlall made 21 not out with three fours and one six as Wellman responded with 155-4 in 18.4 overs. Jairam took 2-13. Jones was named man-of-the-match. The match was sponsored by Trophy Stall and Mike’s Pharmacy.