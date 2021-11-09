Govt. to spend over $32M for three outfalls in Corentyne, Berbice

Latest update November 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana is expected to spend more than $32 million for the construction of three outfalls at Eversham, Joppa and Adventure, all located at Corentyne Berbice.
According to a Ministry of Agriculture advertisement which states that the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is inviting bids from suitably qualified and experienced bidders to undertake the projects. The three outfalls will be constructed for the November/December 2021, rainy season at the following locations, Eversham, Joppa and Adventure, Corentyne, Berbice.
The estimated cost for the outfall at Adventure is $9,500,000, while it is estimated that the outfalls at Joppa and Eversham will cost $12,550,000 each to construct.
This publication had reported in August last, that the government had planned to build two eight-door outfall sluices to mitigate flooding in Regions Three and Six.
