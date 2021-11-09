Give de small man a bite of de cherry

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys went in de bank yesterday to mek a deposit. When dem boys meet up to de teller, dem decide fuh ask wah is de interest rate wah dem banking paying fuh deposits.

When dem boys hear de figure, dem boys nearly drop dead. Is less dan a half of one percent.

Right away dem boys tell de teller nah bother with de deposit. She ask why and dem boys seh, with dat interest rate wah dem paying, it costing more fuh de special hire to and from de bank dan de interest fuh a whole year.

But dem boys know dat nuff Guyanese using dem bank as safe deposit boxes. De interest can’t pay but de money safer in de bank dan in de house. But dem boys prefer fuh invest dem money and dem looking at becoming a syndicated investor with de guvament.

Dem boys know dat dem banks gat billions ah dollars in liquid cash. Dem does call dat liquidity. De banks awash with liquidity.

And nuff ah dis liquidity belong to poor people wah depositing dem two cents every month. So why Guyanese people can’t get a bite in de gas-to-shore project? Why de guvament nah guarantee a rate of return fuh encourage Guyanese fuh finance de project. Or is only de guvament friends can get a bite ah de cherry?

And why de guvament nah do de same bout de Amaila project? Why ask de Chinese fuh build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT)? Why not give de small depositors a lil bite ah de cherry?

Talk half and find out if dem gat syndicated investors in dem business model.