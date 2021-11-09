Ex-GDF rank charged with rape

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old man of Paradise Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, was arraigned before Magistrate, Ms. Fabio Azore yesterday, charged with the rape of a child below the age of 16.

The accused, Randell Williams, appeared in the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court where he was not allowed to plea to the indictable charge when it was read to him.

The charge alleged that on Saturday, October 2, 2021, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child below the age of 16.

However, he was charged for rape of a child under 16 years contrary to Section 10(3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03.

The accused was placed on $150,000 bail, his passport was lodged and he is required to report to the Cove and John Police Station every Wednesday. The matter was adjourned until December 2, 2021.