Ex-GDF rank charged with rape

Latest update November 9th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 09, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old man of Paradise Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, was arraigned before Magistrate, Ms. Fabio Azore yesterday, charged with the rape of a child below the age of 16.
The accused, Randell Williams, appeared in the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court where he was not allowed to plea to the indictable charge when it was read to him.
The charge alleged that on Saturday, October 2, 2021, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child below the age of 16.
However, he was charged for rape of a child under 16 years contrary to Section 10(3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03.
The accused was placed on $150,000 bail, his passport was lodged and he is required to report to the Cove and John Police Station every Wednesday. The matter was adjourned until December 2, 2021.
Nov 09, 2021– overseas participation confirmed Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCL) Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 5 is set to bowl off on Friday at venues in the city....
Nov 09, 2021
Nov 09, 2021
Nov 09, 2021
Nov 09, 2021
Nov 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – The dislike for Donald Trump by people around the world will continue until Trump fades from the scene.... more
Kaieteur News – Everybody, I know, would be glad to have been in the same position as those severed sugar workers who... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]