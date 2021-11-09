Latest update November 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Ex-SOCU Head turns self in to police, released on bail

Nov 09, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Former Head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Sydney James, yesterday turned himself into the police, some five days after a wanted bulletin was issued for him.

Former SOCU Head, Sydney James

According to information, James turned himself in at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, but was subsequently released on $300,000, bail pending the outcome of the investigation.
On November 3, 2021, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued the wanted bulletin for the entity’s former head in relation to allegations of obtaining money under false pretense and fraud.
According to reports, the allegations against the entity’s former Head, is that he forged the signature of his successor, Superintendent, Althea Padmore, so that he could obtain almost $1.8M. The aforementioned was reported after members from the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Audit Department assessed SOCU’s financial affairs in 2019, and this revealed damning levels of corruption from top to bottom of the agency.

