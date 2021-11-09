Dr. Roach’s death a major setback for Cubans desirous of travelling to the US

– Prime suspect, accomplice for court today; employees released

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – The brutal murder of Dr. Colin Roach is not only a tragic loss to his loved ones since it is also being considered a major setback for Cuban nationals desirous of entering the United States (US) as immigrants.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, Wilfredo Allen, a well-known immigration lawyer based in Miami, Florida, United States, said that the doctor’s demise is somewhat of “a bad news” for Cubans.

According to Allen, Roach was a key doctor in Guyana who conducted medical examinations for Cubans travelling to America. The immigration lawyer explained that all immigrants must complete a medical examination before immigrating to the US.

These examinations, he said, must be completed by a medical doctor registered and accepted by the USA Department of State.

Allen said that Roach was one of only two doctors approved by the US to conduct these medical examinations in Guyana.

Roach was well known to the Cubans and Allen related that he has never heard any complaints about the doctor’s medical reports and noted that all were readily accepted at the US Embassy.“The fact that only one doctor is available to conduct these required exams will be a serious delay to the immigrants…It may lead to longer stays in Guyana to complete this process,” Allen told this newspaper.

Adding to the delay, he continued, is the COVID-19 vaccination with vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) that is now required for all travellers entering the US.

Most Cubans, he said, are vaccinated with the Cuban COVID-19 vaccines, the Aldaba and the Soberana 02, but these have not been approved by the WHO.

The Cubans would have been depending on Roach to assist them to get the approved vaccines here in Guyana. Although the US Embassy can approve another doctor for the job, Allen says that it is a process that can take several months.

Kaieteur News understands that Cubans have been travelling to Guyana since 2018 to obtain American visas. Visiting Guyana for this purpose reportedly started after the US had withdrawn most of its staff from its embassy in Cuba following the Havana Syndrome. The Havana Syndrome was described as unexplained medical symptoms that plagued foreign diplomats working in Cuba and the US considered it to be a military attack.

Meanwhile, as it relates to the investigation into Roach’s brutal murder, Kaieteur News was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, has advised that the prime suspect and his accomplice be charged with murder.Both have confessed to the being involved in the gruesome crime and are expected to appear at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts today.

The prime suspect, Hilton Oliver Junior Franklin, was a close friend to the slain doctor and had said that he bludgeoned Roach to death in self-defence.

His accomplice, Lenrick Mosai Byass, confessed that he was present when Roach was murdered but noted that it was a planned robbery intended to raise money for Franklin to buy a car.

Roach’s two employees, who were detained on the night his body was found, have also been released from custody.

One of them was implicated in the crime by Franklin but Byass said he did not play any part in Roach’s murder.

Roach’s lifeless body was found lying in a pool of blood around 22:20hrs on Tuesday, November 2, last in his Duke Street Kingston, Georgetown office.

He leaves to mourn his wife and three beautiful daughters. Roach was considered a valuable asset to the nation, particularly in the health sector.