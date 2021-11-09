Latest update November 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Boat builder drowns after boat capsizes in Pomeroon River

Nov 09, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A boat builder lost his life in the Pomeroon River on Sunday after his boat reportedly capsized.

Dead: Christopher Williams

The dead man has been identified as Christopher Williams, a boat builder from Jacklow, Upper Pomeroon River.
Reports reaching Kaieteur News suggest that Williams was intoxicated at the time of the incident, which occurred around 17:50hrs within the vicinity of the Charity Waterfront.
According to an eyewitness’ account, Williams got into his boat, “bend under his steering wheel, but didn’t get back up.” This publication understands that the boat made its way across the river and crashed into a clump of bushes, before capsizing in the river.
Public-spirited rushed to the scene and overturned the vessel. Williams’ body was nowhere to be seen. After a search, it was retrieved from beneath the thick vegetation at the edge of the river bank. His body was later taken to the Oscar Joseph District Hospital where it was pronounced dead by a doctor.

