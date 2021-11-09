21-year jail term for man who pleaded guilty to killing Diamond businesswoman

Kaieteur News – Colin Grant, the man who pleaded guilty to killing Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) businesswoman, Sirmattie Ramnaress, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

The sentence was handed down yesterday at the High Court in Georgetown by Justice Jo Ann Barlow, weeks after Grant, who was originally indicted for murder, pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. Grant had accepted that he committed a crime while the court later freed his alleged accomplice Colin Bailey, a former policeman for lack of evidence.

In handing down her sentence, Justice Barlow noted that while Grant had committed a capital offence, which carries grave punishment, the case does not deserve maximum punishment.

As such, even as Grant received 21 years imprisonment for the crime, she deducted one-third of the sentence due to his early guilty plea along with the six years, which he spent on remand.

Grant was incarcerated for the murder of Ramnaress, which occurred on August 30 or 31, 2013, at Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara. The body of the 36 year-old Ramnaress called ‘Sabo’ was found lying face down at her Diamond, East Bank Demerara residence. It was reported that she was killed in the garage of her home by an alleged hit man.

A blaze coming from the woman’s home led firefighters to a bond where they stumbled upon her body. Her body reportedly bore two stab wounds – one to the neck and another to the hip.

The police, in a statement said that Ramnaress’ house was ransacked and drenched with a flammable liquid, and a storage bond at the rear of the building was destroyed by the ensuing fire.

A post mortem examination performed on her remains revealed that she died as a result of a ruptured spleen and brain haemorrhaging.

In 2015, the police charged Grant, who was Ramnaress’ neighbour, and later arrested Bailey after Grant claimed that he was paid by the policeman to kill his ex-reputed wife and remove the device that stored her surveillance footage.

As such, Bailey was arrested subsequently and charged jointly with Grant for the capital offence. Bailey, a former police sergeant, after spending six years behind bars was released following an admission from the prosecution at his trial that it never had any evidence linking him to the murder of his reputed wife of 21 years.

Since his release from prison in October, Bailey vowed to sue the State.