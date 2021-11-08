Zeelugt residents to get land titles after 20-year wait

Kaieteur News – After more than 20 years of waiting, some 87 households from the community of Zeelugt East Bank Essequibo, Region Three, will receive titles to their lands.

On Friday, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC, accompanied Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and other officials from their respective Ministries and officers from the Sugar Welfare Fund (SILWIF) met with the residents of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, Region Three.

The purpose of the meeting was to commence a process that will eventually result in the grant of Certificate of Titles to approximately 87 households in that community. These persons were either employees of GuySuCo or their descendants who had been allotted house lots as far back as 1997.

Unfortunately, titles for these lands were never granted to the allottees, although the block title was passed from GuySuCo to SILWIF. An occupational survey plan has already been completed and the processing of the titles to individual allottees will now begin.

The Attorney General promised that the process will be completed within three months. The Attorney General also hailed the comprehensive nature of the government’s housing programme and described it as perhaps the best in the Caribbean.

He noted that ‘‘It embraces several components, including allocation of house lots, allocation of houses, partnerships with the private sector in the establishment of housing schemes, regularization of squatter settlements, as well as, addressing anomalous situations where for some technical reason persons have not received Titles for lands they have been occupying for protracted periods. The current exercise falls into the latter category.’’

Minister Nandlall also stated that President Ali has given him a special mandate to work in collaboration with other government agencies to address these technical legal deficiencies, which frustrate the process of persons receiving Titles to land to which they are entitled. The Minister reminded that a similar process was recently concluded which saw Certificates of Title being granted to over fifty (50) families at Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara. Similar processes are currently ongoing at Number #46 Village Corentyne, Cotton Tree and Number Three village, West Coast Berbice.

Minister Croal used the occasion to update the residents on the activities of his Ministry in Region 3, specifically in the drilling of a new well at Parika which will improve water supply on the East Bank of Essequibo, including Zeelugt. The Minister also addressed a number of other issues raised by the residents in relation to the Housing and Water sectors.

Also in attendance, were Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Vikash Ramkissoon, Regional Chairman, Region Three, Mr. Inshan Ayube as well as the Neighborhood Democratic Council Chairman for the locality.