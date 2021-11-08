Tief from tief does mek God laugh!

Kaieteur News- A man leff he car keys in de ignition outside de market. Another man jump in de car and attempt fuh drive off. He get hold and people accuse he of trying fuh steal de car.

But de biggest joke was when de alleged tief man get hold, another man seh search he. De same man wah call fuh search he go and push he hand in de alleged tief man pocket and tek out he wallet and cellphone and walk away. De man wah bin try fuh drive way with de car start fuh behave bad. He vex how de odder man carry way he cellphone and wallet. Tief from tief does mek God laugh.

It mek dem boys remember de time when in de United States a robber put a gun to a man ribs and say, “Give meh yuh money.”

De man was shock by de sudden attack and exclaim, “Yuh can’t do this, I am a government politician!”

De robber say, “In dat case, give me meh money!”

But de best was de case of de man who bin talking to he neighbour. De neighbour ask he: “So, wah wuk yuh sons does do?

De father answer, “De fuss one is an engineer, de second one is a doctor. De third one is a businessman and meh last son is a tief!

De neighbour say, “Wah? Why don’t you kick your 4th son out ah de house?”

De father reply, “How ah gun do dat? He is de only one who bringing in money.”

Talk half and nah encourage tief!