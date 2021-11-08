Teen among four charged for allegedly killing Parika ma

Kaieteur News- On Friday, a 16-year-old boy was among four persons charged for allegedly killing Trevor Allen of Parika Façade, East Bank Essequibo.

Last Sunday, Allen was murdered at a shop in the Parika Façade area moments after imbibing alcohol with his brothers. The defendants, Eashwar Sookdeo, 26, Chaitram Persaud, 23, and Navindra Sugrim, 18, all from Parika Façade were arraigned in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul where the indictable charge was read to them.

The men were not required to plead to the charge which states that on October 31, at Parika Façade they murdered Allen. They were all remanded to prison and are expected to reappear in court on December 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, the teen was charged separately and he too was not required to plead to the charge. He was then remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre and will reappear in court on December 9.

A fifth suspect, Davin Persaud, 28, had reportedly committed suicide just three days after the incident. Sometime around 01:15hrs last Wednesday, he passed away at the Skeldon Public Hospital after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance.

It was reported that around 20:30hrs on October 31, Allen was chopped and stabbed several times by the five men after a heated argument had ensued between him and one of them. That one suspect reportedly held onto Allen and cuffed him to his face, which resulted in a scuffle between them. During that fight, the other suspects turned up with a cutlass and knives and started attacking Allen. One of his brothers, Harvey Allen tried to rescue him but he too was attacked by the men.

According to police reports, after receiving a chop to his back, Harvey sought refuge in a nearby canal where he watched the men continued their murderous attack on his brother. Harvey managed to raise an alarm with residents who then summoned the police.

But by the time ranks arrived, the suspects had already fled the scene. On their arrival at the scene, detectives saw Allen lying motionless with five stab wounds about the region of his abdomen and a chop wound to his forehead.

He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.