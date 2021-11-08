Partially vaccinated Guyanese allowed entry into Guyana until November 30 only

Kaieteur News – Overseas-based Guyanese who are partially vaccinated, that is, only have been inoculated with one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine are exempted from the “fully vaccinated requirement” to enter Guyana, up until November 30, 2021.

This is according to the recently released ‘Requirements for port entry into Guyana’ that was issued by the Ministry of Health.

As previously reported, the updated COVID-19 Emergency Measures for the month of November which was published in the Official Gazette states that from November 1, persons who wish to enter Guyana, either by sea, land or air must be fully vaccinated and present to the relevant authorities a negative PCR test or an approved antigen test taken within 72 hours of the date of their arrival.

Following this, the document prepared by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Narine Singh has granted the exemption for Guyanese who are partially vaccinated and wants to return to the country.

According to the document prepared by the CMO, partially vaccinated Guyanese who departed Guyana on or before October 31, 2021 and will return to Guyana on or before November 30, 2021, are exempted. Persons who travel after will have to be fully vaccinated to enter the country.

It should be known that a person is only considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving an approved single-dose vaccine, the second dose of an approved two-dose vaccine or any mix and match combination of approved vaccines administered at least 17 days apart.