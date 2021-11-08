Ministry reopens applications for home improvement subsidies

Latest update November 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Housing and Water and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) on Friday reopened applications for home improvement subsidies.
Applications will close on 7th of February 2022. This was announced during a press conference at the ministry’s sub-office on Camp Street Georgetown.
The total amount allocated for the provision of improvement subsidies is US$5 million. Successful applicants will receive up to $500,000, which will be given in the form of construction materials to repair walls, roofs, floors and other parts of homes. “When families lack adequate housing, the effects in general can be devastating,” Housing Minister Colin Croal related.
The Chief Executive Officer of CH&PA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves noted that some 2,000 home improvement subsidies have been earmarked under the programme. During the first tranche of the project a total of 354 subsidies were approved, 236 for Sophia residents and 118 to residents in Parfait Harmonie, leaving room for some 1,764 eligible applicants who can now benefit.
Interested applicants must reside in the respective project areas and must be a citizen of Guyana. They must also demonstrate that they are currently living in an un-habitable home which may require repairs. Applicants must also be 21 years and above and have possession of their own property that is fully paid for. Persons can access these forms at the CH&PA’s headquarters which is located at 41Brickdam, Georgetown or the ministry’s sub-office at 237 Camp Street, Georgetown, Guyana. “The interventions that are being made are intended to target the poor and the vulnerable. This is timely as it is also part of the means of reducing the incidence of the housing instability that challenges many of our communities,” the Minister said.
