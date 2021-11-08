Minister Bharrat stresses the importance of discipline, hard work and education

-BCB Patron Social Skills Seminars launched

Kaieteur News- Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Honorary Patron, Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat on Saturday last hailed the outstanding work of the Board as he officially launched the first of four Social Skills Seminars being held under the BCB Patron Fund.

Speaking to an attentive group of forty-five youths at the New Amsterdam Secondary School, Minister Bharrat urged them to develop a culture of hard work, discipline, commitment and to always remain humble despite how high they get in life.

Sharing that he is the proud Patron of a progressive cricket board, the Minister committed himself to working along with the Hilbert Foster led BCB to mould all of the County players into well rounded individuals, who would represent Guyana and the West Indies with honor.

Foster stated that the social skills seminars was the brainchild of Bharrat, who had expressed concern over the standard of cricketers off the field in terms of basic mannerism, etiquette, public speaking and the balancing of education.

The first seminar which was attended by forty-five Under-19 youths drawn from the New Amsterdam/Canje area would be followed by three others in West Berbice, Upper Corentyne and Lower Corentyne.

The BCB President disclosed that over 160 youths would benefit from the four seminars which would be conducted by graduates of the University of Guyana Social Workers Class and qualified personnel.

They include Marissa Foster, Seeta Dalloo, Denicia Henry, Levi Nedd and Junior Blair. Foster urged the youths to take advantage of the opportunities being presented to them by the BCB and the Patron as it was an investment in their future.

He noted that less than one percentage of youth players would go on to play for the West Indies and as such, the BCB wanted the remainder to still have a successful life. Both President and Patron spoke widely of the dangers of illegal drugs, false friends and the negative influence of social media.

Among the topics covered at the six hour seminar were life skills training, basic mannerism, and etiquette, team building, problem solving, conflict resolution, public speaking, leadership, and balancing sports and education.

Minister Bharrat involved each of the participants in public speaking by getting each one of them to introduced themselves. Former BCB Secretary Mortimer George also prepared a comprehensive ten page document on the history of Guyana and West Indies cricket which was distributed to all of the participants.