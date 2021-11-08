Manickchand promises Pfizer vaccine roll out for children 5-11 soon

Latest update November 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News-More than 100,000 students in nursery and primary schools could be vaccinated soon with the US-made Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines as government presses for a full return to face-to-face classes for all levels of students.
A lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine has been recommended for use in children ages 5 to 11 years old in the United States of America (USA) and Guyana is seeking to roll out this vaccine to children once the US starts its campaign.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand confirmed that this vaccine would soon be administered to children in this age group. Currently, children between 12 and 18 are receiving these Pfizer vaccines.
Meanwhile, Minister Manickchand told members of the media that there are some of 84,000 primary school students and 27,000 nursery school students. Not all of those students will be eligible for vaccination nonetheless, “We want our kids back in the classroom,” Minister Manickchand stated, noting that the local authorities are pushing for a full return to face-to-face classes.

