Harry, London triumph at MACORP Golf Tourney

Kaieteur News– Ravendra Harry and Shanella London won their respective categories when the MACORP Golf tournament was contested on Saturday at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara. Videsh Persaud and Rohan Albert were also in winners’ lane as they copped the 10-18 and 19-28 Flights, respectively.

Harry shot 78 gross and 70 net to win the 0-9 flight ahead of Rakesh Harry with 80 gross and 71 net and Jaipaul Sukhnanan who managed 80 gross and 72 net. London had a gross score of 79 and a net of 71 to win the female segment and add to her collection of prizes, having won the Guyana Open just a week ago.

Christine Sukhram shot 83 gross and 72 net to take the runner-up spot and Eureka Giddings was third with 101 gross and 75 net. Persaud had a gross score of 85 and a net of 68, while Mike Guyadin placed second with 78 gross and 68 net and Anand Persaud landed third after scoring 87 gross and 69 net.

Albert managed 95 gross and 71 net while Wayne Chan took the runner-up spot with a score of 100 gross and 72 net followed by Brain Hackette on 91 gross and 72 net. Kassin Khan had the best gross of 77 and Videsh Persaud the best net 68.