Guyana to field two Men’s teams at Hockey World Cup

Nov 08, 2021
Kaieteur News- For the first time in Guyana’s history, the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) will have the opportunity to be represented at the World Masters Hockey World Cup that is scheduled to run from February 15th – 20th, 2022 in Virginia, USA.
President of the GHB, Philip Fernandes, in an invited comment revealed that Guyana has entered in two teams; one each in the Over-40 and Over-50 Divisions.
Currently, a number of players are training locally, doing personal stick and fitness exercises while everyone meet once a week to have scrimmage type practices at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) in preparation for the event.
In addition, there are a lot of overseas based players who are involved in competitive club hockey while others are getting fit for the competition but the final teams will be selected in early 2022.
The GHB is happy to be part of this tournament and aiming to be well represented in the two categories at the event.
