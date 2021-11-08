Education Ministry blames Covid-19 for decline in CSEC pass rate

Kaieteur News- Guyana has topped the Caribbean in 20 of the 33 subjects written at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examination with 75% of its students receiving Grades 1-3 when compared to the Region’s 68%, Education Minister, Priya Manickchand told members of the media on Friday.

She however said the decline in some pass rates was as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the elongated electoral crisis. Statistics released by the Chief Education Officer (CEO), Dr. Marcel Hutson, revealed that outstanding performances were recorded in Agricultural Science (Double Award) with 93.14% of the students receiving Grades 1-3; Information Technology (92.59%), Physical Education and Sports (99.28%) and Theatre Arts, 100%.

Moreover, improved performance was evident in four subjects and remained constant in six subjects.

Guyana’s pass rates in English A and Mathematics declined when compared to 2020. The Education Ministry revealed that English A declined from 77.76% in 2020 to 67.72% in 2021 while Mathematics moved from a pass rate of 43% in 2019 and 48.36% in 2020 to 31.6% in 2021. It was pointed out too that performances declined in all the sciences except for Human and Social Biology. Chemistry recorded a pass rate of 60.94% in 2021 as against 71.6 % in 2020. Physics moved from a pass rate of 80.63% in 2020 to 61.99% in 2021.

Integrated Science recorded a pass rate of 68.58% in 2021 as against 79.75% in 2020.

Business subjects including Office Administration and Electronic Documentation Preparation and Management recorded a decline in performance as well.

Minister Manickchand said while Guyana by topping the Caribbean in 20 of the 33 subjects has done extraordinary well in the circumstances, the country can do much better should there be a return to the classroom.

Minister Manickchand reiterated that 2021 has taught many lessons, among them, that the sole use of technology for education delivery is not as effective as one would have thought, not necessarily because of the lack of infrastructure and or poor internet services, but because there are serious limitations and distractions.

She also indicated that in the interest of the nation’s children, there must be a safe return to the classroom but that would only be possible if teachers, parents and students are fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

“We must advise ourselves and avail ourselves individually and collectively of the necessity to get vaccinated and use the vaccines that are available to the government,” she said.