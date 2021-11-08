DPP recommends inquest into Peter Headley’s killing

– cop to be charged for neglect of duty

Kaieteur News – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C has recommended that a Coroner’s Inquest be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of 45-year-old Peter Headley.

Back in May of this year, Headley was allegedly shot and killed by a policeman while being transported to the Providence Police Station. Kaieteur News understands that the file into Headley’s death was recently returned to the police and that the DPP recommended that the Lance Corporal involved in his death be charged with neglect of duty.

This publication also learnt that the policeman will be charged departmentally for his failure to ensure that the motorcar in which Headley was in at the time of the shooting, had been properly searched prior to departure to the police station. Also it was recommended that the policeman be charged for his failure to ensure that Headley was appropriately restrained by handcuffing him.

It was reported that on May, 15, 2021 Headley was shot dead after he and another man, who was identified as 29-year-old Rondel Daly, were arrested by the police at Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara, for an alleged robbery that occurred in Herstelling on May 11.

Around 20:45hrs that day, police stopped and searched Headley’s motorcar. There, ranks found a television set, which they suspected was stolen in the Herstelling robbery. Daly was arrested and placed in the police patrol vehicle while Headley was placed in the front passenger seat of his car, and one rank entered the driver’s seat and the other entered the back seat.

While transporting him, the officers claimed that Headley allegedly reached under his seat and pulled out what looked like a gun. According to reports, this had caused the rank sitting in the back seat to shoot him. An injured Headley was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he died while receiving treatment.

The two officers who were in Headley’s vehicle at the time of the fatal shooting were placed initially under close arrest but in July, the Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie shared that they are on open arrest, pending the outcome of the investigation. An investigation was launched subsequently by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), which in July completed the investigation into the matter and submitted the file to the Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) for review. The file was later completed by the PCA and was submitted to DPP last month for advice.