DPP returns file on PS in kickback scandal to police for second time

Latest update November 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – It has been more than one month since Permanent Secretary (PS) attached to the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs was allegedly caught in a sting operation collecting a bribe from a contractor.
The last update this publication received on the matter is that the case file was once again returned to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for corrections to be made.
Sharon Hicks, 42, of 811 Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was arrested at her Quamina and Thomas Streets, South Cummingsburg office on Thursday October 7, 2021 during the police operation.
Following the sting operation she was immediately sent on leave pending the investigation. The case file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C, during last month for legal advice. The file was sent back to the police for the investigators to make correction and resend to the DPP chambers.
However, according to the DPP Public Relations Officer (PRO), Liz Rahaman, the police did return the file to the DPP’s chambers but the file was once again returned to the GPF for further corrections.
Kaieteur News had reported that the sting operation was setup after a businessman who usually provides security services to the Ministry reported to the police that the PS was demanding money from him before she signed off on his invoices.
Hicks and the businessman’s father had a deal in which she would help him secure a contract with the Ministry and in return, he pays her $200,000 a month. After the businessman’s father died, he took over his father’s business and that is when Hicks approached him to strike the same deal with him, to which he first agreed.
However, after reportedly paying Hicks for three months, he became tired and reported the matter to the police. As such, the sting operation was setup and marked notes were handed over to the PS by the contractor while in her office. After Hicks collected the money, a plainclothes police rank walked into her office, identified himself and cautioned her. She was then told of the allegation and arrested.
Nov 08, 2021Kaieteur News- For the first time in Guyana’s history, the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) will have the opportunity to be represented at the World Masters Hockey World Cup that is scheduled to run from...
Nov 08, 2021
Nov 08, 2021
Nov 07, 2021
Nov 07, 2021
Nov 07, 2021
Kaieteur News – Guyanese iconic, international singer, Dave Martins, does a weekly column in the Stabroek News. I find... more
Kaieteur News- The average cost of electricity in Trinidad and Tobago, delivered to consumers, is US$0.05 cents per kilowatt... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – COP26 in Glasgow offered no hope to small island states which continue to face... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]