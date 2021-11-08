Latest update November 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Covid-19 death toll moves to 942

Nov 08, 2021 News

– Region Six woman latest fatality
Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health has reported that a 58-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 942. According to the Ministry, the woman was a fully vaccinated patient who died on Saturday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, in its latest edition of the COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 101 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 36,180. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 19,082 persons are women while 17,098 are men. Presently, there are 11 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 73 persons in institutional isolation, 2,562 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 32,592 persons who contracted the virus have recovered.

